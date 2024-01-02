RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
SC verdict on Adani-Hindenburg row pleas tomorrow
January 02, 2024  21:47
Gautam Adani, chairman of the Adani Group/File image
Gautam Adani, chairman of the Adani Group/File image
The Supreme Court will pronounce its verdict on Wednesday on a batch of petitions on the Adani-Hindenburg row over allegations of stock price manipulation by the Indian corporate giant. 

A bench headed by Chief Justice DY Chandrachud had on November 24 reserved its verdict on the pleas. 

The top court, while reserving the verdict, had said it has no reason to "discredit" Securities and Exchange Board of India, the stock market regulator, which probed the allegations against the Adani group. 

The court said there was no material before it to doubt what the market regulator had done. 

The bench had said it does not have to treat what was set out in the Hindenburg report as a "true state of affairs". -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

In Pictures - Rampant Australia crush India to complete 3-0 whitewash
In Pictures - Rampant Australia crush India to complete 3-0 whitewash

Images from the 3rd ODI between India Women and Australia Women at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

Truck drivers call off strike in Nashik after assurances
Truck drivers call off strike in Nashik after assurances

Truck drivers protesting against a provision in the new penal law on hit-and-run road accidents, called off their strike in Nashik district of Maharashtra on Tuesday after the local authorities assured to look into their demands.

T20 WC selection headache for India: Agarkar likely to speak to Rohit, Kohli
T20 WC selection headache for India: Agarkar likely to speak to Rohit, Kohli

The Ajit Agarkar-led selection committee will have some sleepless nights before selecting the squad for T20s against Afghanistan with veterans Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli keen to play the World Cup in June.

SC asks Bihar govt to post caste survey data in public domain
SC asks Bihar govt to post caste survey data in public domain

The Supreme Court on Tuesday asked the Bihar government to put in the public domain the break-up of the caste survey data to enable those aggrieved to challenge the findings.

UP: Man kills daughter, lover with shovel, goes to police
UP: Man kills daughter, lover with shovel, goes to police

According to neighbours, their families knew about the affair and disapproved of it.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances