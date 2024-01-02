PM in Tiruchirappalli to gift Rs 20k cr projects





Tiruchirappalli has been decked up with heightened security in place to welcome the Prime Minister who will inaugurate the new terminal building at the city's international airport.





The BJP has installed huge banners lining the roads of the city to accord a rousing reception to the Prime Minister on his touchdown in the city this morning.





The banners read "Hearty Welcome Modi Era 3.0" with pictures of PM Modi, BJP state chief K Annamalai and other state leaders. The new terminal building of the international airport has been developed at a cost of more than Rs 1100 crore.

PM Modi arrives at Tiruchirappalli to inaugurate multiple development projects worth more than Rs 19,850 crores. He was received by Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi, Chief Minister MK Stalin and MoS L Murugan.