RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
PM in Tiruchirappalli to gift Rs 20k cr projects
January 02, 2024  10:53
image
PM Modi arrives at Tiruchirappalli to inaugurate multiple development projects worth more than Rs 19,850 crores.  He was received by Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi, Chief Minister MK Stalin and MoS L Murugan.

Tiruchirappalli has been decked up with heightened security in place to welcome the Prime Minister who will inaugurate the new terminal building at the city's international airport.

The BJP has installed huge banners lining the roads of the city to accord a rousing reception to the Prime Minister on his touchdown in the city this morning. 

 The banners read "Hearty Welcome Modi Era 3.0" with pictures of PM Modi, BJP state chief K Annamalai and other state leaders. The new terminal building of the international airport has been developed at a cost of more than Rs 1100 crore.
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

10 Job Skills That Will Rule 2024
10 Job Skills That Will Rule 2024

Cultivate a thirst for knowledge, explore online courses, attend workshops and network with peers. Embrace opportunities to learn new skills and stay updated about industry trends to remain relevant and future-proof your career, advises...

Check Out Team India's 2024 Schedule
Check Out Team India's 2024 Schedule

India will play as many around 15-16 Tests in 2024.

The Battle Of Eggs!
The Battle Of Eggs!

Glimpses of revellers battling each other with flour and eggs during the Els Enfarinats (The Floured) festival in Ibi, Spain, last week.

Ram idol by Karnataka sculptor picked for consecration in Ayodhya
Ram idol by Karnataka sculptor picked for consecration in Ayodhya

Union Minister Pralhad Joshi confirmed as much on his social media handle on Monday, saying a renowned idol-maker from the 'land of Hanuman' will see his piece of creation find pride of place at the Ram Temple on January 22.

'Is it usual for a store to be empty at 6 pm?'
'Is it usual for a store to be empty at 6 pm?'

'Due to rural stress, volumes continue to remain an issue for the industry, and we are yet to see any revival in demand.'

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances