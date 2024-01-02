RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Plane in flames at Japan airport after collision
January 02, 2024  15:35
Pic: Reuters/Issei Kato
Major drama at Tokyo's Haneda airport today when a plane burst into flames on the runway. The plane is believed to have hit another aircraft after landing. All the approximately 400 passengers aboard are believed to have got out safely. The area around the wing caught fire.

Local TV video showed a large eruption of fire and smoke from the side of the Japan Airlines plane as it taxied on a runway.  

Local reports say that the plane was a JAL flight 516 and had flown out of Shin Chitose airport in Japan to Haneda. Later video showed fire crews working to put out the fire with streams of water. The flames had spread to much of the plane.
