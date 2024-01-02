Panic buying at petrol pumps

Panic buying at petrol pumpsJanuary 02, 2024 17:42
A petrol pump in Mumbai. Pic: Ashish Narasale/Rediff.com
Petrol pumps in many cities witnessed long queues on Tuesday as people came to fill up their vehicle tanks fearing shortage of fuel amid the protest by truck drivers against a provision in the new penal law on hit-and-run accident cases involving motorists. Some petrol pumps have stopped services.
