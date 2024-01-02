RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


No final decision on Ram Lallla idol: Temple trust
January 02, 2024  19:27
The Ram temple trust is yet to take a final decision on which of the three Ram Lalla idols being sculpted over the past months will be installed at the temple in Ayodhya, those associated with the trust said on Tuesday.  

On Monday, Bharatiya Janata Party leader and former Karnataka chief minister BS Yediyurappa had congratulated Arun Yogiraj, a sculptor from the state, saying that the idol carved by  him has been chosen to be enshrined at the new temple Ayodhya.

But the Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, which is building the temple, has not made its decision known.

The decision will be taken by the trust in consultation with Shankaracharya Vijayendra Saraswati and other seers, trust functionaries said.

"Whatever is the decision of the trust, it will be made public at an appropriate time," Prakash Gupta, office in-charge of the trust said. -- PTI
