New criminal laws to come into force from...





The three laws were passed in the recently concluded winter session and President Droupadi Murmu gave her assent on December 25.





The new laws will replace the Indian Penal Code, Code of Criminal Procedure and the Indian Evidence Act respectively.





The government is also in the process of procuring 900 forensic vans to be stationed in all 850 police districts in the country so that forensic evidence could be collected quickly after any crime and videograph could be done on the crime scene.





After the three laws are notified, the home ministry will start a training programme for police officers, investigators and those linked to forensic fields "The three laws will be notified before January 26," the functionary said, adding that once it is notified criminal cases can be registered under the new laws.





The first judgement under the new laws is expected to be delivered in three years from the day it is notified.





The training will ensure the smooth implementation of these laws and fair, time-bound and evidence-based investigation and speedy trial, he said. -- PTI

The three new criminal-justice laws -- the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita and Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam -- will be notified by January 26 and implemented across the country within a year, a senior government functionary said on Tuesday.