RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Mercenaries likely attacked troops: Manipur CM
January 02, 2024  15:23
CM N Biren Singh
CM N Biren Singh
Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh on Tuesday claimed that foreign mercenaries from Myanmar are likely to have been involved in the attacks on security forces in Moreh town. 

 Singh, after visiting the injured security personnel who are undergoing treatment at the Regional Institute of Medical Sciences in Imphal, said terrorists were "using sophisticated weapons" and the government is countering them. 

 "Search and combing operations are on and reinforcement has been sent. We are having some doubts of the involvement of foreign mercenaries from Myanmar side...We will take necessary measures to counter such terrorist activities," Singh said. 

 The state government is "in touch with the Centre and operations are being conducted jointly by state and central security forces", he said. Four police personnel and a Border Security Force constable, who were injured during a gunfight between militants and security personnel on Monday, were airlifted from Moreh town to the state capital for better treatment, an official said. 

 Moreh near the India-Myanmar border has been witnessing gunfights between security forces and militants since December 30 last year. A fresh gunbattle broke out on Tuesday morning between security forces and suspected militants at the border town in Tengnoupal district, police added. PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Truckers' stir leads to panic buying of fuel at pumps
Truckers' stir leads to panic buying of fuel at pumps

Petrol pumps in Mumbai and Nagpur witnessed long queues on Tuesday as people came to fill up their vehicle tanks fearing shortage of fuel amid the protest by truck drivers against a provision in the new penal law on hit-and-run accident...

Paytm looks to rationalise employee costs by revising hiring strategy
Paytm looks to rationalise employee costs by revising hiring strategy

Sources close to the development told Business Standard the company was exploring different ways to save on its employee costs and had laid off a few employees on "performance" grounds. "We will see a similar development for the next...

'I Removed Sonia Gandhi's Photo, Not Gandhi's'
'I Removed Sonia Gandhi's Photo, Not Gandhi's'

'It was my first day in office, so you cannot blame me for the missing photos.' 'I had to join the office and sit on the chair at a particular mahurat time.'

Manipur firing toll rises to 4, additional forces deployed
Manipur firing toll rises to 4, additional forces deployed

The situation in minority-dominated Lilong Chingjao area in Manipur's Thoubal district, where four villagers were gunned down by unidentified assailants, remained calm but tense on Tuesday as additional security forces were deployed, an...

Recipe: Toovar Dal Soup
Recipe: Toovar Dal Soup

It's time for a wonderful bowl of lentil soup.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances