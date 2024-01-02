Man gives triple talaq to wife via voice note on social media, booked





The man has been booked under the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Act on the complaint lodged by his 23-year-old wife, said Raoji Bazar police station sub-inspector Ram Kumar Raghuvanshi.





No arrest has been made so far.





The couple got married about three years ago and has a daughter.





The woman alleged that her husband started harassing her three months after marriage and defamed her character when she became pregnant, the police official said.





"The man sent a voice note to his wife on WhatsApp and pronounced talaq thrice on December 18," he said.





Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Act 2019 prohibits the practice of ending marital ties through instant triple talaq. -- PTI

