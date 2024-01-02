Maharashtra records 105 new Covid cases; active tally at 799





So far, the state has reported a total of 32 cases of the JN.1 sub-variant of the virus, it said.





With the fresh cases, the state's overall case tally rose to 81,73,011 and toll to 1,48,567, it added.





On Monday, the state recorded 70 cases and zero fatalities.





Of the 32 cases of JN.1 variant reported in the state till now, 17 are from Pune, 12 from Thane, three from Beed, two from Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar and one each from Akola, Sindhudurg, Nashik and Satara.





It said the week from December 27 to January 2 recorded 811 cases, a sharp spike from 194 from the preceding week from December 20 to 26.





There are 799 active cases in the state, it said. -- PTI

