Maharashtra records 105 new Covid cases; active tally at 799
January 02, 2024  22:42
File image
Maharashtra on Tuesday recorded 105 fresh coronavirus positive cases and zero fatalities, the health department said.   

So far, the state has reported a total of 32 cases of the JN.1 sub-variant of the virus, it said. 

With the fresh cases, the state's overall case tally rose to 81,73,011 and toll to 1,48,567, it added. 

On Monday, the state recorded 70 cases and zero fatalities. 

Of the 32 cases of JN.1 variant reported in the state till now, 17 are from Pune, 12 from Thane,  three from Beed, two from Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar and one each from Akola, Sindhudurg, Nashik and Satara. 

It said the week from December 27 to January 2 recorded 811 cases, a sharp spike from 194 from the preceding week from December 20 to 26. 

There are 799 active cases in the state, it said. -- PTI
TOP STORIES

Test Cricket is something that we all have to protect: Rohit Sharma
Test Cricket is something that we all have to protect: Rohit Sharma

Indian captain Rohit Sharma feels that it is each and every ICC member's duty to protect the sanctity of Test cricket as it remains the ultimate format.

Eliminate terror, but with due process: Amit Shah at J-K meet
Eliminate terror, but with due process: Amit Shah at J-K meet

Advising security agencies for appropriate deployment in vulnerable areas in Jammu and Kashmir, Shah stressed that all due procedures should be adopted while conducting counter-terror operations.

Ad-hoc panel names 13-member wrestling team: Why will India go unrepresented in five categories?
Ad-hoc panel names 13-member wrestling team: Why will India go unrepresented in five categories?

India will go unrepresented in five categories at the upcoming Zagreb Open in Croatia as Bajrang Punia, Antim Panghal and three others didn't give consent for their selection to the ad-hoc panel that announced a 13-member team on Tuesday.

In Pictures - Rampant Australia crush India to complete 3-0 whitewash
In Pictures - Rampant Australia crush India to complete 3-0 whitewash

Images from the 3rd ODI between India Women and Australia Women at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

Ram temple replicas a hit in India, abroad even before consecration
Ram temple replicas a hit in India, abroad even before consecration

In addition to these temple models, metallic rings, lockets and other cloth items bearing Lord Ram's name are flying off the shelves in Ayodhya, according to shopkeepers.

