Madhuri and family visit Siddhivinayak

Madhuri and family visit SiddhivinayakJanuary 02, 2024 13:47
Actor Madhuri Dixit visited Siddhivinayak Temple with her husband Dr Shriram Nene and sons Arin and Ryan to offer prayers and seek blessings of Bappa for her upcoming film Marathi film 'Panchak', ahead of its theatrical release.
Madhuri can be seen wearing a floral anarkali suit while Shriram Nene opted for a red kurta set for the occasion.
'Panchak', which will be released on January 5.
TOP STORIES
Trade generics growth to dent value expansion of domestic drug market
Rising penetration of trade generic medicines is eating into the value growth of the domestic pharmaceutical market, showed a recent analysis. According to a Kotak Institutional Equities analysis, 70-110 basis points (bps) annual dent...