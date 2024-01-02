RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Madhuri and family visit Siddhivinayak
January 02, 2024  13:47
Actor Madhuri Dixit visited Siddhivinayak Temple with her husband Dr Shriram Nene and sons Arin and Ryan to offer prayers and seek blessings of Bappa for her upcoming film Marathi film 'Panchak', ahead of its theatrical release. 

Madhuri can be seen wearing a floral anarkali suit while Shriram Nene opted for a red kurta set for the occasion. 

'Panchak', which will be released on January 5.
