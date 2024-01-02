Latur in Maharashtra gets water just once a week!January 02, 2024 16:26
A water train was sent to Latur in 2016
Latur city in Marathwada region of Maharashtra is getting water supply only once a week as the storage level in Manjara dam plummeted to 20 per cent of its capacity, an official said on Tuesday.
Latur used to get water supply twice a week until December 2023 in view of scanty rainfall in the region. Manjara dam, which is the prime source of water for Latur, currently has 20 per cent live storage, a municipal corporation official said.
"In a bid to maintain the water stock till June, the administration has curtailed the water supply for Latur city," the official said.
Live storage refers to the volume available in a reservoir for holding stormwater as per the requirements of the design standards. Until last month, Latur used to get water for around 150 minutes twice a week. "Apart from restricting the water supply, the timing is also reduced to 90 minutes now," said executive engineer Vijay Chavan.
The monthly quantity of water lifted from the dam is also reduced to one million cubic meters, he added. In April 2016, parched Latur was supplied water by a special train from western Maharashtra due to drought conditions. PTI
TOP STORIES
Truckers' stir turns violent in Rajasthan; fuel rush across many states
Petrol pumps in many cities witnessed long queues on Tuesday as people came to fill up their vehicle tanks fearing shortage of fuel amid the protest by truck drivers against a provision in the new penal law on hit-and-run accident cases...
Analysts divided, but Delhivery's stock underperformance may reverse
There are conflicting views on Delhivery. The logistics player's results for the July-September quarter (Q2FY24) are being interpreted as good by some analysts and disappointing by others. As India's largest listed logistics player,...