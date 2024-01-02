RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Japan plane collision fire: 5 crewmembers missing
January 02, 2024  17:20
image
NHK TV says 5 crewmembers found dead on coast guard plane involved in crash at Japanese airport.

In a shocking incident at Haneda Airport, Japan Airlines Flight 516, en route from New Chitose Airport, erupted into flames just after landing on Runway C at approximately 5:47 pm (local time) on Tuesday, Japanese public broadcaster NHK reported. 

 The unfolding situation suggests a potential collision with a Japan Coast Guard aircraft, it reported. Japan Airlines has reported that there were 367 passengers on board, including eight children, along with a crew of 12. 

All 379 passengers and crew members were evacuated from the aircraft safely. The incident has prompted a massive emergency response, with at least 70 fire trucks and other vehicles dispatched by the Tokyo Fire Department to extinguish the flames, as reported by NHK. 
