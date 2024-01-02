Home secretary meets protesting truckers





Sources also said that truckers' body The All India Motor Transport Congress has so far not given a nationwide strike call in support of the demand for the withdrawal of new stringent imprisonment provisions for hit-and-run accident cases under the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita.





"There is strictly no nationwide strike called by AIMTC in the country and all the issues will be resolved amicably," official sources said.





The office bearers of AIMTC, which is an umbrella body of truckers nationwide, want the government to withdraw the provisions claiming these being "onerous" and will create hardship for drivers.

Union Home Secretary is currently meeting protesting truckers amid a stir by drivers against the new law on hit-and-run cases, and the issue is likely to be resolved amicably, sources said on Tuesday.