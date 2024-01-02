RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Home secretary meets protesting truckers
January 02, 2024  19:58
image
Union Home Secretary is currently meeting protesting truckers amid a stir by drivers against the new law on hit-and-run cases, and the issue is likely to be resolved amicably, sources said on Tuesday. 

Sources also said that truckers' body The All India Motor Transport Congress has so far not given a nationwide strike call in support of the demand for the withdrawal of new stringent imprisonment provisions for hit-and-run accident cases under the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita. 

"There is strictly no nationwide strike called by AIMTC in the country and all the issues will be resolved amicably," official sources said.

The office bearers of AIMTC, which is an umbrella body of truckers nationwide, want the government to withdraw the provisions claiming these being "onerous" and will create hardship for drivers.
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Drivers in accidents won't be punished if...: Official
Drivers in accidents won't be punished if...: Official

A driver who accidentally hits a person and subsequently informs the police or takes the victim to the nearest hospital will not be prosecuted under the stringent provisions of the recently enacted Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), a senior...

Parl breach accused grilled again over handler, motive
Parl breach accused grilled again over handler, motive

They have been interrogated for their actual motive behind the security breach, the sources added.

Aus PM applauds Khawaja's bold move against ICC
Aus PM applauds Khawaja's bold move against ICC

The ICC has barred Usman Khawaja from displaying messages of equality and freedom

Sensex falls 379 pts on profit taking in bank & IT stocks
Sensex falls 379 pts on profit taking in bank & IT stocks

Among the Sensex firms, Kotak Mahindra Bank, UltraTech Cement, Mahindra & Mahindra, Larsen & Toubro, ICICI Bank, IndusInd Bank, Wipro and Hindustan Unilever were the major laggards. Sun Pharma, Bajaj Finance, Bharti Airtel, Reliance...

Truckers' stir turns violent in Rajasthan; fuel rush across many states
Truckers' stir turns violent in Rajasthan; fuel rush across many states

Petrol pumps in many cities witnessed long queues on Tuesday as people came to fill up their vehicle tanks fearing shortage of fuel amid the protest by truck drivers against a provision in the new penal law on hit-and-run accident cases...

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances