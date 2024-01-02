RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


HC notices to state, Centre over fuel, food supply
January 02, 2024  22:59
The Madhya Pradesh high court on Tuesday issued notices to the state and the Centre after hearing two PILs seeking its direction to both governments to ensure an adequate supply of essential commodities including fuel and foodgrains, in view of the strike by truckers. 

The Public Interest Litigations came up for hearing before the division bench of Chief Justice R Malimath and Justice Vishal Mishra. 

The PILs were filed by Akhilesh Tripathi and Nagrik Upbhokta Margdarshak Manch, both from Jabalpur. 

State advocate general Prashant Singh assured the high court to take necessary action in this matter. 

Advocate Pankaj Dubey, appearing for petitioner Tripathi, submitted that due to the strike called by the All India Motor Transport Congress, Madhya Pradesh Tanker Workers Association and Samyukta Transport Morcha (India), there is a panic situation in Madhya Pradesh. 

Seeking directions from the HC to the Union and MP governments, Dubey said they are duty-bound to ensure smooth transportation. 

Appearing for Nagrik Upbhokta Margdarshak Manch, advocate Dinesh Upadhyay said the advocate general has assured the high court of taking necessary action. 

The HC after a preliminary hearing of the PILs issued notices to the state and Central governments and other respondents. -- PTI
