Gujarat HC says 'not inclined' to quash FIR against Teesta in mass grave case

When the matter came up for hearing on Monday, Justice Sandeep Bhatt told Setalvad's lawyer, "After going through the record, I am not inclined (to grant relief)."





The activist's lawyer said that while it was the court's prerogative, he would try to convince her because no offence was made out against her.





"Ultimately, it is political victimisation (of his client)," he said.





The hearing was then adjourned till January 9 after the government pleader sought accommodation saying that additional advocate general Mitesh Amin would appear in the case.





Setalvad had filed a plea in 2017 after her name was included in the FIR in connection with exhuming 28 bodies from a mass burial site near Pandarwada in Panchmahal district in December 2005.





The activist was accused of conspiring to exhume the bodies after the other accused in the case, including Rais Khan, a former coordinator at her NGO Citizen for Justice and Peace, made a statement against her under section 164 of CrPC. -- PTI

