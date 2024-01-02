RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Govt puts on hold jail term and fine for accidents
January 02, 2024  22:08
image
After a meeting with Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla on Tuesday evening, the president of All India Motor Transport Congress Amrit Lal Madan told the striking truck drivers, "You are not just our drivers you are our soldiers...We do not want you to face any inconvenience... Union Home Minister Amit Shah has kept the 10 years of punishment and fine that was imposed, on hold. Until the next meeting of the All India Motor Transport Congress is held, no laws will be imposed." 

Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla too said, "We had a discussion with All India Motor Transport Congress representatives, the government wants to say that the new rule has not been implemented yet, we all want to say that before implementing Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita 106/2, we will have a discussion with All India Motor Transport Congress representatives and then only we will take a decision." 

The government and the transporters have agreed that transport workers will resume work immediately, and appealed to truck drivers to return to their work.
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

In Pictures - Rampant Australia crush India to complete 3-0 whitewash
In Pictures - Rampant Australia crush India to complete 3-0 whitewash

Images from the 3rd ODI between India Women and Australia Women at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

Truck drivers call off strike in Nashik after assurances
Truck drivers call off strike in Nashik after assurances

Truck drivers protesting against a provision in the new penal law on hit-and-run road accidents, called off their strike in Nashik district of Maharashtra on Tuesday after the local authorities assured to look into their demands.

T20 WC selection headache for India: Agarkar likely to speak to Rohit, Kohli
T20 WC selection headache for India: Agarkar likely to speak to Rohit, Kohli

The Ajit Agarkar-led selection committee will have some sleepless nights before selecting the squad for T20s against Afghanistan with veterans Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli keen to play the World Cup in June.

SC asks Bihar govt to post caste survey data in public domain
SC asks Bihar govt to post caste survey data in public domain

The Supreme Court on Tuesday asked the Bihar government to put in the public domain the break-up of the caste survey data to enable those aggrieved to challenge the findings.

UP: Man kills daughter, lover with shovel, goes to police
UP: Man kills daughter, lover with shovel, goes to police

According to neighbours, their families knew about the affair and disapproved of it.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances