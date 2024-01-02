Govt puts on hold jail term and fine for accidents





Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla too said, "We had a discussion with All India Motor Transport Congress representatives, the government wants to say that the new rule has not been implemented yet, we all want to say that before implementing Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita 106/2, we will have a discussion with All India Motor Transport Congress representatives and then only we will take a decision."





The government and the transporters have agreed that transport workers will resume work immediately, and appealed to truck drivers to return to their work.

After a meeting with Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla on Tuesday evening, the president of All India Motor Transport Congress Amrit Lal Madan told the striking truck drivers, "You are not just our drivers you are our soldiers...We do not want you to face any inconvenience... Union Home Minister Amit Shah has kept the 10 years of punishment and fine that was imposed, on hold. Until the next meeting of the All India Motor Transport Congress is held, no laws will be imposed."