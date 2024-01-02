Don't crowd petrol pumps, enough stock: Mumbai police

Don't crowd petrol pumps, enough stock: Mumbai policeJanuary 02, 2024 23:11
People throng a market in Kandivali at 10 pm on Tuesday.
The Mumbai police on Tuesday evening urged the people not to throng fuel and CNG pumps and indulge into panic buying following the strike by a section of truck drivers.
"Don't believe in rumours. There is enough stock available in Mumbai and we are providing adequate security to the tankers supplying petroleum products in Mumbai. Please spread the word," said the police on X.
Meanwhile, Rediff.com's Ashish Narsale found unusual crowds at a market in Mumbai's Kandivali at 10 pm.
Panic was evident among the people, who feel the prices of all food items will go up because of the truckers strike.
Potatoes and onions were flying off the shelves, he said, with those usually buying 1/2 kg or 1 kg now buying up 2-5 kg.
