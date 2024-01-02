RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Don't crowd petrol pumps, enough stock: Mumbai police
January 02, 2024  23:11
People throng a market in Kandivali at 10 pm on Tuesday.
People throng a market in Kandivali at 10 pm on Tuesday.
The Mumbai police on Tuesday evening urged the people not to throng fuel and CNG pumps and indulge into panic buying following the strike by a section of truck drivers. 

"Don't believe in rumours. There is enough stock available in Mumbai and we are providing adequate security to the tankers supplying petroleum products in Mumbai. Please spread the word," said the police on X.  

Meanwhile, Rediff.com's Ashish Narsale found unusual crowds at a market in Mumbai's Kandivali at 10 pm. 

Panic was evident among the people, who feel the prices of all food items will go up because of the truckers strike. 

Potatoes and onions were flying off the shelves, he said, with those usually buying 1/2 kg or 1 kg now buying up 2-5 kg.
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Test Cricket is something that we all have to protect: Rohit Sharma
Test Cricket is something that we all have to protect: Rohit Sharma

Indian captain Rohit Sharma feels that it is each and every ICC member's duty to protect the sanctity of Test cricket as it remains the ultimate format.

Eliminate terror, but with due process: Amit Shah at J-K meet
Eliminate terror, but with due process: Amit Shah at J-K meet

Advising security agencies for appropriate deployment in vulnerable areas in Jammu and Kashmir, Shah stressed that all due procedures should be adopted while conducting counter-terror operations.

Ad-hoc panel names 13-member wrestling team: Why will India go unrepresented in five categories?
Ad-hoc panel names 13-member wrestling team: Why will India go unrepresented in five categories?

India will go unrepresented in five categories at the upcoming Zagreb Open in Croatia as Bajrang Punia, Antim Panghal and three others didn't give consent for their selection to the ad-hoc panel that announced a 13-member team on Tuesday.

In Pictures - Rampant Australia crush India to complete 3-0 whitewash
In Pictures - Rampant Australia crush India to complete 3-0 whitewash

Images from the 3rd ODI between India Women and Australia Women at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

Ram temple replicas a hit in India, abroad even before consecration
Ram temple replicas a hit in India, abroad even before consecration

In addition to these temple models, metallic rings, lockets and other cloth items bearing Lord Ram's name are flying off the shelves in Ayodhya, according to shopkeepers.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances