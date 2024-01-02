RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Does Hamas use human shields? Ex-operative says...
January 02, 2024  12:06
In a video released by the Israel Defence Forces (IDF), former Hamas operatives confirmed that Hamas was using civilians as human shields and in several other ways as cover for their operations, as reported by The Times of Israel.

The IDF released a video on Monday showing new interrogation of Palestinian terror suspects who were captured by troops in the Gaza Strip Israel has repeatedly said that the Hamas terror group was using civilians as human shields, including by locating operations bases under hospitals, launching rockets from schools and shelters, building tunnel shafts under children's bedrooms, storing weapons in and around schools and mosques, and embedding itself within civilians amid the ongoing war. 

Recently, these captured Hamas terrorists have confirmed some of the human shield claims, explaining, for example, that Hamas knows Israel will not target hospitals, medical centres and facilities. 

 One of the videos was of Zahdy Ali Zahdy Shahin, identified by the military as a former Hamas operative, who told interrogators of the Military Intelligence Directorate's Unit 504 that he felt "we were being used as human shields." 

 Shahin further described an incident, stating that he was heading from northern Gaza to the Strip's south in the humanitarian corridor set up by Israel when apparent Hamas gunmen pulled him and other civilians aside and brought them to al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza City, The Times of Israel reported. -- ANI

Image: A Palestinian woman and children at a refugee camp. Pic: Reuters/Mohammed Salem
