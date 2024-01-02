RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


DMK leader Dayanidhi Maran apologises for remarks on workers of UP, Bihar
January 02, 2024  21:30
DMK Lok Sabha MP Dayanidhi Maran
DMK Lok Sabha MP Dayanidhi Maran
Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam Lok Sabha MP Dayanidhi Maran on Tuesday apologised for his comments on workers, an issue in which he faced flak on social media. 

He said his words had been misunderstood. 

The former union minister said he was sorry if his remarks offended anyone, putting an end to the controversy. 

Recently, a video of the DMK parliamentarian allegedly making a derogatory remark against Uttar Pradesh and Bihar workers went viral on social media. 

Later, when reporters sought his reaction to an old video of his doing the rounds on social media, Maran said it was the work of a jobless barber. 

He accused the Bharatiya Janata Party IT wing of being desperate to stoke a controversy to gain political mileage and said that the saffron party's IT wing would not succeed. 

Taking to the social media platform X on Tuesday, Maran said, "A situation leading to the fall of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government at the Centre has arisen as the people's sufferings are more than the BJP's achievements during the nine years of its rule." 

"Hence, the IT wing of the BJP is hectically involved in diverting the people's attention by posting doctored speeches and videos of the opposition parties on social media. My response to a question from reporters has been misunderstood. I humbly state that at no point in time have I ever intended to hurt any individual or particular section. I apologise if my comments have offended anyone," he said in the post. -- ANI
