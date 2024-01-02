RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Delhi woke up to a freezing -0.3C today
January 02, 2024  11:54
There was no respite for the national capital from bone-chilling cold, as the city woke up to another icy morning on Tuesday, with the minimum temperature in the Ridge area of the national capital dropping below the freezing point, at -0.3C. 

 There were no signs of the prevailing cold wave slackening its hold on the national capital and vast swathes of North India, as Delhi's Safdarjung observatory recorded a minimum temperature of 1.4degC. 

The Palam observatory recorded the mercury at 1.2degC while Ayanagar logged 1.0degC at 8.30 am. With the mercury taking a downward shift, locals were pictured sitting around bonfires as the biting cold chilled them to the bone.
