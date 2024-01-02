Chhattisgarh: Infant killed, mother injured in Naxal encounter

A 6-month-old girl was killed and her mother was hurt in a firing between security forces and Naxalites in Bijapur, Chhattisgarh, on Monday, which also left two District Reserve Guard jawans injured, an official said.





The mother, who was also injured in the incident, has been rushed to the district hospital for treatment.





"Two DRG personnel were injured in an encounter with Naxals in Bijapur. We have received information that a six-month-old girl from Mutwandi village was killed, and her mother was hurt in the crossfire by Naxalites. The injured woman has been sent to the district hospital for treatment," said Bijapur ASP, Vaibhav Banker.





The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) is conducting search operations in the nearby areas, Banker added.





Further information is awaited. -- ANI