Canada has given space to Khalistanis: EAM





He expressed concern that these actions are not in the interest of either country.





In an interview with ANI, EAM Jaishankar said, "The issue at heart is the fact that in Canadian politics, these Khalistani forces have been given a lot of space and have been allowed to indulge in activities which I think are damaging to the relationship, clearly not in India's interest, and not in Canada's interest either. But unfortunately, that is the state of their politics," EAM Jaishankar said.





The External Affairs Minister also clarified that the G20 summit in New Delhi had no relation to the Khalistani issue in Canada.





He added, "Getting everybody around on a G20 has nothing to do with the Khalistan issue in Canada. The Khalistan issue is not new. The Khalistan issue has existed for years...I can explain my government, my prime minister, and my book. It's not for me to speculate on other Prime Ministers."





Diplomatic relations between India and Canada are strained due to a very vocal pro-Khalistan lobby in Canada threatening Indian diplomats posted in the country, raising concerns about the future of the bilateral partnership.

-- ANI

