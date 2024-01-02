RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Canada has given space to Khalistanis: EAM
January 02, 2024  11:16
India-Canada relations are strained
India-Canada relations are strained
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has affirmed that Canadian politics have given space to Khalistani forces and also allowed them to indulge in activities that adversely impact bilateral relations between India and Canada. 

He expressed concern that these actions are not in the interest of either country.

In an interview with ANI, EAM Jaishankar said, "The issue at heart is the fact that in Canadian politics, these Khalistani forces have been given a lot of space and have been allowed to indulge in activities which I think are damaging to the relationship, clearly not in India's interest, and not in Canada's interest either. But unfortunately, that is the state of their politics," EAM Jaishankar said.

The External Affairs Minister also clarified that the G20 summit in New Delhi had no relation to the Khalistani issue in Canada.

He added, "Getting everybody around on a G20 has nothing to do with the Khalistan issue in Canada. The Khalistan issue is not new. The Khalistan issue has existed for years...I can explain my government, my prime minister, and my book. It's not for me to speculate on other Prime Ministers."

Diplomatic relations between India and Canada are strained due to a very vocal pro-Khalistan lobby in Canada threatening Indian diplomats posted in the country, raising concerns about the future of the bilateral partnership. 
-- ANI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

10 Job Skills That Will Rule 2024
10 Job Skills That Will Rule 2024

Cultivate a thirst for knowledge, explore online courses, attend workshops and network with peers. Embrace opportunities to learn new skills and stay updated about industry trends to remain relevant and future-proof your career, advises...

Check Out Team India's 2024 Schedule
Check Out Team India's 2024 Schedule

India will play as many around 15-16 Tests in 2024.

The Battle Of Eggs!
The Battle Of Eggs!

Glimpses of revellers battling each other with flour and eggs during the Els Enfarinats (The Floured) festival in Ibi, Spain, last week.

Ram idol by Karnataka sculptor picked for consecration in Ayodhya
Ram idol by Karnataka sculptor picked for consecration in Ayodhya

Union Minister Pralhad Joshi confirmed as much on his social media handle on Monday, saying a renowned idol-maker from the 'land of Hanuman' will see his piece of creation find pride of place at the Ram Temple on January 22.

'Is it usual for a store to be empty at 6 pm?'
'Is it usual for a store to be empty at 6 pm?'

'Due to rural stress, volumes continue to remain an issue for the industry, and we are yet to see any revival in demand.'

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances