Tsunami alert as tremor of magnitude 7.6 hits Japan

Tsunami alert as tremor of magnitude 7.6 hits JapanJanuary 01, 2024 13:47
Just In: An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 7.6 hit north-central Japan on Monday.
The Japan Meteorological Agency issued a tsunami warning along the western coastal regions of Ishikawa, Niigata and Toyama prefectures, reported ANI quoting Reuters.
More details soon. -- ANI
