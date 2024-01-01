RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Tsunami alert as tremor of magnitude 7.6 hits Japan
January 01, 2024  13:47
image
Just In: An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 7.6 hit north-central Japan on Monday. 

The Japan Meteorological Agency issued a tsunami warning along the western coastal regions of Ishikawa, Niigata and Toyama prefectures, reported ANI quoting Reuters

More details soon. -- ANI
