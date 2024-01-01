RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Shah to chair high-level J-K security meet tomorrow
January 01, 2024  15:33
File image
File image
Union Home Minister Amit Shah is likely to chair a high-level security review meeting on Jammu and Kashmir in the national capital on Tuesday which would discuss the law and order situation and issues like security grid and zero terror plan, sources said.  

In the meeting, which is scheduled for the afternoon, the home minister is to review the functioning of the security grid and various aspects related to security as well as development initiatives in the Union Territory.  

It is learnt that the home minister would review the area domination plan, zero terror plan, law and order situation, cases related to UAPA and other security-related issues.  

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, chief secretary Atal Dulloo, and director general of police RR Swain would be present in the meeting, sources said.  

The meeting will also be attended by national security advisor Ajit Doval, Union home secretary Ajay Bhalla, director, Intelligence Bureau Tapan Deka, director generals of police of Central Reserve Police Force and the Border Security Force besides concerned officers of the ministry of home affairs and Jammu and Kashmir.  -- ANI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Tsunami alert after 7.5 magnitude earthquake rocks Japan
Tsunami alert after 7.5 magnitude earthquake rocks Japan

The intensity was measured 7 on the Japanese scale -- which ranges from zero to seven -- on the Noto Peninsula, Ishikawa Prefecture, according to NHK.

'Is this a defining moment in the death of Test cricket?'
'Is this a defining moment in the death of Test cricket?'

Former Australia skipper Steve Waugh has slammed the ICC and top cricket boards, including the BCCI, for not caring about Test cricket after South Africa named a depleted red-ball squad for the tour of New Zealand.

ISRO set to launch satellite to study black holes
ISRO set to launch satellite to study black holes

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is set to welcome the new year with the launch of its first X-Ray Polarimeter Satellite that would offer insights into celestial objects like black holes, onboard a Polar Satellite Launch...

Insurance claims drop 30-35% during Chennai floods compared to 2015
Insurance claims drop 30-35% during Chennai floods compared to 2015

Yet another first week of December brought familiar scenes of rain, storm, flooding, power outages, and fallen trees. When Cyclone Michaung wreaked havoc, leading to the heaviest rainfall in 47 years in the city, residents of Chennai...

India Welcomes 2024!
India Welcomes 2024!

Glimpses of Indians welcoming the arrival of 2024.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances