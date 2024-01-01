Shah to chair high-level J-K security meet tomorrow





In the meeting, which is scheduled for the afternoon, the home minister is to review the functioning of the security grid and various aspects related to security as well as development initiatives in the Union Territory.





It is learnt that the home minister would review the area domination plan, zero terror plan, law and order situation, cases related to UAPA and other security-related issues.





Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, chief secretary Atal Dulloo, and director general of police RR Swain would be present in the meeting, sources said.





The meeting will also be attended by national security advisor Ajit Doval, Union home secretary Ajay Bhalla, director, Intelligence Bureau Tapan Deka, director generals of police of Central Reserve Police Force and the Border Security Force besides concerned officers of the ministry of home affairs and Jammu and Kashmir. -- ANI

