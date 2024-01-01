Rupee falls 5 paise against US dollar





Forex traders said the rupee traded in a narrow range in the absence of global cues.





International crude oil markets were closed for the New Year's Day holiday.





At the interbank foreign exchange market, the local unit opened at 83.18 and finally settled at 83.21 against the dollar, down by 5 paise from its previous close.





On Friday, the rupee appreciated 4 paise to settle at 83.16 against the US dollar on the last trading day of 2023. -- PTI

