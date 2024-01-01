RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat arrives in Odisha on 5-day visit
January 01, 2024  21:12
image
Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat on Monday arrived here in Odisha's steel city on a five-day visit during which he is expected to preside over several meetings of the outfit. Bhagwat reached Rourkela by road from Jharsuguda airport, where he arrived from Kolkata, an RSS leader said. 

This is his second visit to the state in a fortnight. 

Bhagwat will participate in the national-level Chintan Shivir' of the outfit here, RSS sources said. 

RSS general secretary Dattatreya Hosabale will also take part in the shivir, along with top functionaries of its affiliated organisations, the sources said. Bhagwat will leave for Kolkata on January 5. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

PV sales touch record high in 2023 at 41.08 lakh units, SUVs continue strong growth
PV sales touch record high in 2023 at 41.08 lakh units, SUVs continue strong growth

Passenger vehicle sales in India touched a record high of 41.08 lakh units in 2023, growing by 8.3 per cent over the previous year driven by SUVs, which accounted for almost half of the total dispatches from manufacturers to dealers....

Sanjay Singh defies suspension; vows to host nationals
Sanjay Singh defies suspension; vows to host nationals

The ad-hoc panel announced that it will host the senior national championships in Jaipur from February 2-5.

South African player's inspirational comeback story
South African player's inspirational comeback story

David Bedingham said it is a dream to score a hundred in front of friends and family as he owes them a lot.

BSP MLA Yakub Qureshi's benami property worth Rs 31 cr seized in UP
BSP MLA Yakub Qureshi's benami property worth Rs 31 cr seized in UP

The seized properties include a hospital building at Bhavani Nagar in Nauchandi and two luxury cars that Qureshi had allegedly purchased in the name of his family members and employees, they said.

GST collections rise 10% to Rs 1.64 lakh cr in Dec
GST collections rise 10% to Rs 1.64 lakh cr in Dec

Continuing the upward trend, GST collections rose 10 per cent to about Rs 1.64 lakh crore in December compared to Rs 1.49 lakh crore in the same month a year ago. During the April-December 2023 period, gross Goods and Services Tax...

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances