RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat arrives in Odisha on 5-day visit

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat arrives in Odisha on 5-day visitJanuary 01, 2024 21:12
Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat on Monday arrived here in Odisha's steel city on a five-day visit during which he is expected to preside over several meetings of the outfit. Bhagwat reached Rourkela by road from Jharsuguda airport, where he arrived from Kolkata, an RSS leader said.
This is his second visit to the state in a fortnight.
Bhagwat will participate in the national-level Chintan Shivir' of the outfit here, RSS sources said.
RSS general secretary Dattatreya Hosabale will also take part in the shivir, along with top functionaries of its affiliated organisations, the sources said. Bhagwat will leave for Kolkata on January 5. -- PTI
