Ram temple trust chief gives 'Akshat' invitation to locals in Ayodhya





Speaking to reporters on Monday over the 'Akshat' invitation, Rai said that 'Akshat' is being distributed, urging people to gather in their neighbourhood temples to take part in the celebration of the Ram temple inauguration.





"Our workers are visiting every colony and temple in the country to distribute 'Akshat', urging people to gather in their neighbourhood temples to take part in the celebration of the Ram temple inauguration. This programme will continue till January 15," Rai said.





He further asserted that the consecration ceremony will be held on January 22 at 12.20 pm.





"The consecration ceremony will be held at 12.20 pm on January 22. After this, aarti will be performed. Prasad should be distributed to people after the inauguration ceremony," he added.





Preparations are underway in full swing for the Ram Temple inauguration on January 22, which will draw dignitaries and people from all walks of life. -- ANI

General secretary of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Champat Rai gave an 'Akshat' invitation to locals in Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya to celebrate the consecration of the Ram temple on January 22.