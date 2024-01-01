Ram temple consecration at 12.20 pm on Jan 22

Ram temple consecration at 12.20 pm on Jan 22January 01, 2024 16:38
The consecration of Ram Lalla in the newly built temple in Ayodhya will take place at 12.20 pm on January 22, said Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra general secretary Champat Rai on Monday.
Interacting with reporters in Ayodhya, he said, "Pran pratistha will take place at 12.20 pm. After this, you should perform aarti, distribute prasad in the localities and markets, and light lamps after sunset."
"A similar appeal has been made by the prime minister to the entire world," he said.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be participating in the consecration ceremony.
Rai attended the launch of the 'akshat' distribution programme in Ayodhya on Monday. -- PTI
