RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Ram temple chief priest on why Uddhav is 'not invited'
January 01, 2024  08:49
image
Reacting to the remarks made by Shiv Sena-Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray chief Uddhav Thackeray that he has not received invitation for the inauguration event of Ayodhya's Ram Temple, Acharya Satyendra Das, Chief Priest at Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple on Sunday said that invitations have been extended only to those who are 'devotees of Lord Ram'.

Speaking to ANI, Acharya Satyendra Das said, "Invitations are only extended to those who are devotees of Lord Ram. It is totally wrong to say that BJP is fighting in the name of Lord Ram, our PM is respected everywhere. He has done immense work under his tenure. This is not politics. This is his devotion."

Acharya Satyendra Das also lashed out at Shiv Sena-UBT leader Sanjay Raut on his remarks "BJP is left now to announce Lord Ram as their candidate". 

"Sanjay Raut has so much pain that even he can't express that, they were the ones who used to fight elections in the name of Lord Ram. Those who believed in Lord Ram are in power, what nonsense he is talking about? He is insulting Lord Ram," the chief priest said.

Earlier, Raut lashed out at the BJP amid the hoopla around the Ram Temple opening in Ayodhya next month, saying that it will seek votes in the name of Lord Ram ahead of the Lok Sabha elections next year.  -- ANI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

In a first, New Year celebrated at Lal Chowk
In a first, New Year celebrated at Lal Chowk

Braving sub-zero temperatures, hundreds of locals and tourists thronged the iconic Ghanta Ghar at Lal Chowk on New Year's eve in Srinagar.

Your Movie Calendar For 2024
Your Movie Calendar For 2024

After a blockbuster 2023, all eyes are now on what 2024 looks like.

2nd Test: Should India Continue With Gill?
2nd Test: Should India Continue With Gill?

Who do you think should be part of India's playing for the second and final Test against South Africa?

ISRO set to launch satellite to study black holes
ISRO set to launch satellite to study black holes

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is set to welcome the new year with the launch of its first X-Ray Polarimeter Satellite that would offer insights into celestial objects like black holes, onboard a Polar Satellite Launch...

Navy deploys frontline destroyers, frigates in Arabian Sea
Navy deploys frontline destroyers, frigates in Arabian Sea

The Indian Navy has deployed task groups comprising frontline destroyers and frigates in the central and north Arabian Sea and augmented its force levels in the region to undertake maritime security operations in view of recent attacks...

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances