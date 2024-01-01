RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Punjab govt buys private thermal power plant for Rs 1, 080 cr
January 01, 2024  17:21
Representational image
Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Monday said the state government has bought a 540-megawatt private thermal power plant at Goindwal Sahib. 

"It is for the first time that a private power plant is being bought by the government," Mann said at a news conference in Chandigarh. 

"We have purchased it for Rs 1,080 crore, which works out to a cost of Rs 2 crore per megawatt," Mann said. 

Punjab State Power Corporation Limited in July last year filed a bid to take over the 540 MegaWatt private thermal power plant at Goindwal Sahib. 

The 540 MW thermal power plant is an independent power plant and is spread over 1,100 acres of land in Goindwal Sahib in Tarn Taran. -- PTI
