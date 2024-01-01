RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Pastor arrested in Goa for religious conversions: Police
January 01, 2024  17:53
A pastor was arrested from North Goa on Monday for his alleged involvement in religious conversions, a police officer said. 

The police also invoked sections of the Magic Remedies Act in the FIR against pastor Domnick D'Souza of Five Pillar Church. 

A case is also registered against D'Souza's wife and unidentified members of the church situated in Siolim in North Goa, said deputy superintendent of police Jivba Dalvi. 

"We registered a case under sections 153-A (promoting enmity between different groups), 295 (Injuring or defiling place of worship), and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code against the pastor and arrested him. Sections of the Drugs and Magic Remedies (Objectionable Advertisements) Act 1954 were also invoked," Dalvi told reporters. 

A total of eight cases were registered against the pastor in the past, he added. -- PTI
