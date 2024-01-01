RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


No confusion...: NCP on INDIA's seat-sharing row
January 01, 2024  15:02
NCP MP Supriya Sule
Nationalist Congress Party MP Supriya Sule on Monday ruled out any internal confusion on the over-the-seat sharing issue for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, saying that a lot of things about seat sharing were clarified in a meeting between Sonia Gandhi, Uddhav Thackeray and Sharad Pawar.  

This comes amid a tug-of-war between Congress and the Shiv Sena-UBT over seat sharing.  

"There is no confusion internally. There was a meeting between Sonia Gandhi, Uddhav Thackeray and Sharad Pawar in Delhi 15 days ago. A lot of things about seat sharing were clarified in that meeting. The information will be officially announced in the next 8-10 days," Sule told reporters on Monday.  

"There will be ups and downs in the seat-sharing formula as we are in alliance, so this will happen," Sule said.  

When asked about the role of Prakash Ambedkar in the INDIA bloc, she said that he will definitely play an important role in the alliance.  

Earlier, former Lok Sabha MP Prakash Ambedkar, the grandson of Dr BR Ambedkar, reiterated his interest in joining the MVA and INDIA alliance ahead of the Lok Sabha elections in 2024.  -- ANI
