NHRC notice to Bihar as patient dies due to non-availability of oxygen cylinder





The NHRC said it has taken suo motu cognisance of a media report of the incident that reportedly happened on December 26.





The Commission has observed that the contents of the news report, if true, raise a serious issue of violation of human rights, which is a matter of concern.





It has issued a notice to the chief secretary, calling for a detailed report within four weeks.





The report should also include the status of the action taken against the accused as well as relief and rehabilitation provided to the next of kin of the deceased, the notice said.





According to the media report, carried on December 28, 2023, the doctor posted at the Emergency Ward of the health centre has alleged that the oxygen cylinder for the patient was not available, while, the in-charge medical officer has said that there is no scarcity of the oxygen cylinders. -- PTI

