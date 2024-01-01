RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
MP woman kills husband, kin; surrenders with pistol
January 01, 2024  22:14
image
A woman allegedly shot dead her husband and brother-in-law over a property dispute in Ujjain in Madhya Pradesh on Monday and then surrendered with the pistol used in the crime, a police official said. 

The incident took place in the morning in Ingoria, some 25 kilometres from the district headquarters, and the deceased have been identified as Radheshyam (41), accused's Savita's husband, and Dheeraj (47), her brother-in-law, the official said. 

"Radheshyam died on the spot, while Dheeraj succumbed to bullet injuries in Badnagar hospital. The accused then surrendered along with the pistol," Ingoria police station in-charge Chandrika Singh Yadav. 

"She first shot her husband and then her brother-in-law. Savita (35) is an anganwadi worker. Prima facie, it seems to be the fallout of a property dispute," Yadav said. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Dipa Karmakar back in Nationals after eights years
Dipa Karmakar back in Nationals after eights years

Dipa Karmakar will make her comeback to the tournament after a long gap of eight years

We all decided unanimously...: CJI on why Ayodhya verdict kept anonymous
We all decided unanimously...: CJI on why Ayodhya verdict kept anonymous

Justice Chandrachud also dealt with questions about criticism by eminent lawyers on the allocation of cases to particular judges and 'bench hunting', and said the allocation of cases is not "lawyer-driven" and vowed to maintain the...

PLI scheme for auto sector extended by a year
PLI scheme for auto sector extended by a year

The Ministry of Heavy Industries on Monday announced the extension of the Production Linked Incentive (PLI) Scheme for Automobile and Auto Components by one year with "partial amendments". This decision has been made after receiving the...

Dean Elgar looking to bow out on top
Dean Elgar looking to bow out on top

Injury to Temba Bavuma also thrust Elgar back into the captain's role that was taken away from him last February.

J-K court declares 23 terrorists based in Pak, PoK proclaimed offenders
J-K court declares 23 terrorists based in Pak, PoK proclaimed offenders

With Monday's court order, the total number of proclaimed offenders in Kishtwar stands at 36, they said.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances