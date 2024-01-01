MP woman kills husband, kin; surrenders with pistol

MP woman kills husband, kin; surrenders with pistolJanuary 01, 2024 22:14
A woman allegedly shot dead her husband and brother-in-law over a property dispute in Ujjain in Madhya Pradesh on Monday and then surrendered with the pistol used in the crime, a police official said.
The incident took place in the morning in Ingoria, some 25 kilometres from the district headquarters, and the deceased have been identified as Radheshyam (41), accused's Savita's husband, and Dheeraj (47), her brother-in-law, the official said.
"Radheshyam died on the spot, while Dheeraj succumbed to bullet injuries in Badnagar hospital. The accused then surrendered along with the pistol," Ingoria police station in-charge Chandrika Singh Yadav.
"She first shot her husband and then her brother-in-law. Savita (35) is an anganwadi worker. Prima facie, it seems to be the fallout of a property dispute," Yadav said. -- PTI
