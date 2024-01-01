RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Manipur CM concerned over 'unprecedented' attacks on forces
January 01, 2024  10:05
image
Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh has expressed concern over the attacks on state forces and said that a delegation will soon go to Delhi to meet central leaders and apprise them of the situation.

Singh's statement came in the wake of five state police commandos injured in a attack at the border town of Moreh in Tengnoupal district on Saturday.

They have been airlifted to Imphal and admitted to hospital.

Taking to X, Singh said, 'The unprecedented attacks against the state forces in the recent times have become a serious national security threat. While the state and central security forces are actively engaged in maintaining control over the situation, it is also imperative for the combined security forces to adopt a robust and comprehensive approach to deal with these elements, who are relentlessly attempting to destabilise the state of Manipur.'

The CM held a meeting with Bharatiya Janata Party state president A Sharda Devi, ministers, MLAs and party leaders on Sunday and discussed the situation with them.

Singh said a delegation will also be going to Delhi soon to meet the central leaders to apprise them about the situation in Manipur.

'Joined a high-level meeting of @BJP4Manipur in presence of Smt @AShardaDevi  Ji, President BJP Manipur Pradesh, Hon'ble Ministers, Hon'ble MLAs and party karyakarta to deliberate on a stringent approach to deal with elements who are hell bent on destabilising Manipur. A delegation will also be going to Delhi soon to meet the central leaders in this regard,' he said on X.   -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

When Munna Bhai Was In Jail
When Munna Bhai Was In Jail

A day before the event, I learnt from an old Mumbai crime branch informant that a group of gangsters were planning to serve breakfast to the prisoners at Balgandharva Rangmandir prior to the show.

Kvitova expecting first child; to miss Australian Open
Kvitova expecting first child; to miss Australian Open

Former Australian Open runner-up Petra Kvitova said on Monday she is expecting her first child with husband and long-time coach Jiri Vanek and would miss the year's first Grand Slam which begins in two weeks.

Neeraj Chopra Sets His Eyes On Paris Gold
Neeraj Chopra Sets His Eyes On Paris Gold

In 2022, he raced past Usain Bolt, 'the world's fastest man', to become the world's most written-about athlete. The attention has followed a stream of medals: Asian Games gold twice, an Olympic gold, and silver and gold at the World...

Insurance for Millennials: Why YOU Must Start Early
Insurance for Millennials: Why YOU Must Start Early

For long-term financial security, millennials must not only provide social security for their young families but also ensure that their financial burdens are not passed down to their families, says Casparus Kromhout.

ISRO launches maiden X-Ray polarimeter satellite
ISRO launches maiden X-Ray polarimeter satellite

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on Monday successfully launched its maiden X-Ray Polarimeter Satellite that would offer several insights into celestial objects like black holes.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances