Jharkhand's JMM MLA Sarfaraz Ahmad resigns from assembly
January 01, 2024  14:07
JMM MLA Sarfaraz Ahmed/Courtesy X
Jharkhand's ruling JMM MLA Sarfaraz Ahmed has resigned from the state assembly, according to a notification on Monday. 

No reason was cited why the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha legislator of Gandey put in his papers. 

"It is being informed to the public that the Jharkhand assembly Speaker has accepted the resignation letter of Gandey MLA Sarfaraz Ahmad. The constituency is vacant with effect from December 31, 2023," the notification issued by the assembly secretariat said. 

The assembly elections are due in Jharkhand later this year. -- PTI
