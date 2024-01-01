Jharkhand's JMM MLA Sarfaraz Ahmad resigns from assembly

Jharkhand's JMM MLA Sarfaraz Ahmad resigns from assemblyJanuary 01, 2024 14:07
JMM MLA Sarfaraz Ahmed/Courtesy X
Jharkhand's ruling JMM MLA Sarfaraz Ahmed has resigned from the state assembly, according to a notification on Monday.
No reason was cited why the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha legislator of Gandey put in his papers.
"It is being informed to the public that the Jharkhand assembly Speaker has accepted the resignation letter of Gandey MLA Sarfaraz Ahmad. The constituency is vacant with effect from December 31, 2023," the notification issued by the assembly secretariat said.
The assembly elections are due in Jharkhand later this year. -- PTI
TOP STORIES
Insurance claims drop 30-35% during Chennai floods compared to 2015
Yet another first week of December brought familiar scenes of rain, storm, flooding, power outages, and fallen trees. When Cyclone Michaung wreaked havoc, leading to the heaviest rainfall in 47 years in the city, residents of Chennai...