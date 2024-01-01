RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Japan tremor: Indian embassy sets up emergency room, issues contact numbers
January 01, 2024  16:21
The Indian embassy in Japan has set up an emergency room for anyone to contact in connection with the earthquake and tsunami warnings on January 1. 

It has issued emergency contact numbers for Indian citizens after a strong earthquake and tsunami warnings in Japan.  

In a statement shared on X, the Indian embassy in Japan stated, "Embassy has set up an emergency control room for anyone to contact in connection with the earthquake and tsunami on January 1, 2024. The following emergency numbers and email IDs may be contacted for any assistance."  

Indian embassy in Japan's action comes after a powerful earthquake of magnitude 7.5 rocked central Japan on Monday, leading to a tsunami warning for the country's western coast, according to the United States Geological Survey. -- ANI
