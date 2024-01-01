Infant killed, 3 hurt in Maoist encounter in Chh'garh





The gunfight took place at around 5pm in a forest near Mutvandi village under Gangaloor police station limits when a DRG team was out on an anti-Maoist operation, the official said.





The injured woman and the two jawans have been hospitalised, while a search operation was underway at the site of the encounter by personnel from the DRG and the Central Reserve Police Force, he said. -- PTI

A 6-month-old girl was killed and her mother was hurt in firing between security forces and Maoists in Bijapur in Chhattisgarh on Monday, which also left two District Reserve Guard jawans injured, an official said.