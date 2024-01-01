RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


India records 636 new Covid cases, 3 die; active tally rises to 4,394
January 01, 2024  13:23
File image
India has logged 636 new cases of COVID-19, while the number of active cases of the infection have increased to 4,394, the health ministry said on Monday. 

Three new fatalities due to COVID-- two from Kerala and one from Tamil Nadu -- have been reported in a span of 24 hours, according to the ministry's data updated at 8 am. 

The number of daily cases had dropped to double-digits till December 5 last year, but cases have again gone up after emergence of a new variant and cold weather conditions. 

The daily numbers were in lakhs at the peak of the pandemic, which began in early 2020 and has seen more than 4.5 crore people getting infected and over 5.3 lakh deaths in about four years since then across the country. 

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease stands at over 4.4 crore with a national recovery rate of 98.81 per cent, according to the ministry's website. 

According to the website, 220.67 crore doses of COVID vaccines have so far been administered in the country. -- PTI
