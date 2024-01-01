RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


India, Pakistan exchange list of nuclear installations
January 01, 2024  16:58
Continuing with an over three-decade practice, India and Pakistan on Monday exchanged a list of their nuclear installations under a bilateral pact that prohibits the two sides from attacking each other's atomic facilities. 

The exchange of the list took place under the provisions of an agreement on the prohibition of attack against nuclear installations and facilities, the ministry of external affairs said. 

It was done simultaneously through diplomatic channels in New Delhi and Islamabad. 

"India and Pakistan today exchanged, through diplomatic channels simultaneously at New Delhi and Islamabad, the list of nuclear installations and facilities, covered under the agreement on the prohibition of attack against nuclear installations and facilities between India and Pakistan," the MEA said. 

The agreement was signed on December 31, 1988 and entered into force on January 27, 1991. 

It mandates the two countries to inform each other of nuclear installations and facilities to be covered under the agreement on the first of January of every calendar year. -- PTI
