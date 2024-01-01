RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


GST collections rise 10% to Rs 1.64L cr in Dec
January 01, 2024  17:32
Goods and Services Tax collections jumped 10 percent to about Rs 1.64 lakh crore in December as compared to Rs 1.49 lakh crore in the same month a year ago, the finance ministry said on Monday. 

During the April-December 2023 period, gross GST collection witnessed a robust 12 percent growth, reaching Rs 14.97 lakh crore, as against Rs 13.40 lakh crore collected in the same period of the previous year, the ministry said in a statement. 

The average monthly gross GST collection of Rs 1.66 lakh crore in the first nine-month period this year represents a 12 percent increase compared to the Rs 1.49 lakh crore average recorded in the corresponding period of FY23, it said. 

"The gross GST revenue collected in the month of December, 2023 is Rs 1,64,882 crore out of which CGST is Rs 30,443 crore, SGST is Rs 37,935 crore, IGST is Rs 84,255 crore (including Rs 41,534 crore collected on import of goods) and cess is Rs 12,249 crore (including Rs 1,079 crore collected on import of goods)," it said. -- PTI
