DGCA issues 1,622 commercial pilot licences in 2023, highest in a decade
January 01, 2024  20:54
File image
The number of commercial pilot licences issued by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation jumped 39 per cent year-on-year to 1,622 in 2023, with women's share going up 22.5 per cent, an official release said on Monday. 

The DGCA had issued 1,165 CPLs during the year ended December 31, 2022, as per the release. 

It also said the number of CPLs issued in 2023 was the highest in a decade. 

"The record issue of 1,622 CPLs for 2023 has surpassed the previous milestone of 1,165 licences issued in 2022, witnessing a 39.22 increase," the statement said. 

This is the second consecutive year where the number of licences issued has witnessed a decade-high, the DGCA release said. 

Besides, of the 1,622 CPLs during 2023, as much as 18.12 percent were issued to women pilots, the release said, adding, "India is considered to be one of the leading nations with women pilot licences." 

The significant percentage increase upholds the government's vision of women empowerment in the civil aviation sector, it stated. -- PTI
