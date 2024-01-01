RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Covid surge: Leh makes mask must in public places
January 01, 2024  18:59
Amid rising COVID-19 cases, the Leh district administration on Monday said wearing masks in public places will be mandatory for people. 

Leh recorded 11 COVID-19 cases last week. 

"In view of rising COVID-19 cases in the district, precautionary measures to contain the spread of COVID-19... are hereby ordered to be followed strictly. "People must ensure compulsory wearing of facemasks in offices, workplaces and public places, including public transport," District Disaster Management Authority CEO Santosh Sukhadeve said in an official order. 

The order also asked people to maintain social distancing in offices and public places. 

"The general public shall avoid unnecessary gathering and visiting crowded places. All Heads of departments of Leh district and all sub-divisional magistrates shall ensure the compliance of this order," Sukhadeve said. -- PTI
