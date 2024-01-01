RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


BSE Sensex top gainers of Day 1 of 2024
January 01, 2024  19:48
Stock markets kicked off the New Year on a flat note with benchmark Sensex closing with modest gains of 31 points in a highly volatile trading session on Monday helped by buying in energy, services and telecom shares. 

The 30-shares barometer scaled new intraday record high of 72,561.91 before closing at 72,271.94, a gain of 31.68 points or 0.04 per cent over the last close. 

During the day, it hit a low of 72,031.23 and a high of 72,561.91. 

The broader Nifty also hit its all-time intraday high of 21,834.35 before settling higher by 10.50 points or 0.05 per cent at 21,741.90. 

As many as 22 Nifty shares advanced while 28 declined. 

On the Sensex chart, Nestle, Tech Mahindra, HCL Technologies, Tata Motors, Wipro and ITC were among the winners. 

In contrast, Bharti Airtel, Mahindra & Mahindra, Bajaj Finserv, HDFC Bank, NTPC and Hindustan Unilever were among the laggards.
