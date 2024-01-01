RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
After withdrawal, 97.38% of Rs 2000 banknotes returned to RBI
January 01, 2024  18:32
image
The Reserve Bank of India on Monday said that 97.38 percent of the Rs 2000 banknotes in circulation as of May 19, 2023, have been returned.  

The latest data reveals that the total value of Rs 2000 banknotes in circulation, which was Rs 3.56 lakh crore as of May 19, 2023, when the withdrawal was announced, has significantly declined.  

As of December 29, 2023, the total value stands at Rs 9,330 crore. 

This indicates that 97.38 per cent of the Rs 2000 banknotes in circulation as of May 19, 2023, have been returned, the RBI said in a statement.  

It's crucial to note that despite the withdrawal process, Rs 2000 banknotes continue to be legal tender.  

The central bank's periodic updates provide transparency regarding the progress of the withdrawal initiative, assuring the public of the continued legal status of Rs 2000 banknotes.  

The Reserve Bank of India has announced on May 19, 2023 the withdrawal of Rs 2000 denomination banknotes.  

As per the update, the facility for the deposit and/or exchange of Rs 2000 banknotes was available at all bank branches across the country until October 7, 2023.  

However, individuals and entities can still avail themselves of the facility for the exchange of Rs 2000 banknotes at the 19 Issue Offices of the Reserve Bank. -- ANI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Govt declares Canada-based Moosewala murder kingpin Goldy Brar as terrorist
Govt declares Canada-based Moosewala murder kingpin Goldy Brar as terrorist

In a notification, the Union home ministry said Brar, backed by a Pakistan-based agency, has been involved in multiple killings and professes radical ideology.

Sanjay Singh defies suspension; vows to host nationals
Sanjay Singh defies suspension; vows to host nationals

The ad-hoc panel announced that it will host the senior national championships in Jaipur from February 2-5.

Tsunami alert as 7.5 magnitude tremor rocks Japan; 32K homes face power cut
Tsunami alert as 7.5 magnitude tremor rocks Japan; 32K homes face power cut

The intensity was measured 7 on the Japanese scale -- which ranges from zero to seven -- on the Noto Peninsula, Ishikawa Prefecture, according to NHK.

Bringing In 2024 Around The World
Bringing In 2024 Around The World

How 2024 arrived the world over.

Team India's Rigorous Training Session
Team India's Rigorous Training Session

Team India is in Cape Town intensively preparing for the match at Newlands, which begins on Wednesday. In a rigorous training session, players exhibited resilience, showcasing their determination to bounce back.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances