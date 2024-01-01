RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Aditya-L1 to reach its destination on Jan 6: ISRO
January 01, 2024  13:00
India's maiden solar mission -- Aditya-L1 -- launched on September 2, is set for its final manoeuvre to reach its intended destination L1 point on January 6, ISRO chairman S Somanath told ANI on Monday.  

"Aditya-L1 is going to reach its L1 point on January 6 and we are going to do the final manoeuvre to keep it there," the ISRO chief said, on the side lines of the successful launch of XPoSat mission to study black holes.  

So far in its journey, the spacecraft has undergone four earth-bound manoeuvres and a Trans-Lagrangean Point 1 Insertion (TL1I) manoeuvres, all successfully. 

Addressing reporters on the very first day of 2024, Somanath said ISRO has about 12-14 missions in pipeline this year.  

"Only in 12 months (in 2024), we have to have a minimum of 12 missions on our target. It may exceed depending upon our ability to produce hardware, complete the testing and if things go well. If it is not going well, there could be an impact. Otherwise, we are getting ready for at least 12-14 missions," he said, without getting into much of the specifics.  -- ANI
