283 people booked for drunk driving in Mumbai during New Year celebrations
January 01, 2024  20:04
File image
The Mumbai police registered cases against 283 people for driving vehicles under the influence of alcohol during the New Year celebrations, an official said on Monday. 

The traffic police organised a campaign against drunk driving in the 12 hours ending at 8 am on Monday during which security personnel were deployed at various important locations in the city, he said. 

During the campaign, the police took action against 283 people for drunk driving, the official said. 

Cases were registered for the violation of traffic rules and fines were also imposed, he said. 

The police checked 9,025 vehicles, including two-wheelers, three-wheelers and four-wheelers, during security check-ups at 112 places as part of special nakabandi in Mumbai. -- PTI
