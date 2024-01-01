283 people booked for drunk driving in Mumbai during New Year celebrations





The traffic police organised a campaign against drunk driving in the 12 hours ending at 8 am on Monday during which security personnel were deployed at various important locations in the city, he said.





During the campaign, the police took action against 283 people for drunk driving, the official said.





Cases were registered for the violation of traffic rules and fines were also imposed, he said.





The police checked 9,025 vehicles, including two-wheelers, three-wheelers and four-wheelers, during security check-ups at 112 places as part of special nakabandi in Mumbai. -- PTI

