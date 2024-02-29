RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


TMC suspends Shahjahan for six years
February 29, 2024  15:29
Shahjahan Sheikh is a TMC strongman
TMC leader Derek O'Brien in Kolkata announces, "TMC has decided to suspend Sheikh Shahjahan from the party for six years."

Trinamool Congress strongman Shajahan Sheikh, accused of sexual abuse and land grabbing in Sandeshkhali, was arrested in the early hours of Thursday after being on the run for 55 days that witnessed violent protests led by local women and a fierce political slugfest.

Additional Director-General of Police (South Bengal) Supratim Sarkar said Sheikh was arrested from a house in Bamanpukur in Minakhan police station area, around 30 km away from the island of Sandeshkhali on the outskirts of Sunderbans, in North 24 Parganas district.Sheikh was hiding in the house along with a few associates, police said.

After the arrest, he was taken to the Basirhat court, which sent him to 10 days in police custody.
