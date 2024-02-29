Sukhu takes responsibility for Singhvi's poll loss





The Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister who was appointed as an observer for the Himachal Pradesh political crisis said on Thursday that all is well and the government will complete its five-year tenure.





"All is well. This government will stay for 5 years. All issues have been sorted out. We are hearing all the MLAs. There is no problem in the government," DK Shivakumar after meeting with HP Congress leaders Vikramaditya Singh and Pratibha Singh in Shimla said.





Himachal Pradesh in-charge Rajiv Shukla has left Shimla. Observers Bhupendra Singh Hooda and D K Shivakumar will leave from Shimla today.

Himachal CM Sukhvinder Sukhu takes responsibility for Congress leader Abhishek Singhvi's defeat in RS poll, says Central observer DK Shivakumar.