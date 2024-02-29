RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Sukhu calls breakfast meet with all Cong MLAs
February 29, 2024  10:10
The Congress observers with CM Sukhu in Shimla yesterday
Ahead of the Assembly session, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has called a 'breakfast meeting' of all Congress MLAs on Thursday in Shimla."It is an important meeting. Let's see what happens...This is an informal meeting," party MLA Ashish Butail.

Congress MLA Sudarshan Singh Bablu said, "The CM has called everyone for breakfast. Let's see what discussions are taking place...We received the message last night. Our Government will continue under the leadership of the Chief Minister."

On Wednesday the Congress MLAs met individually with the two central observers DK Shivakumar and Bhupendra Hooda. The observers will now submit their report to the party high command.
